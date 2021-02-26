Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

In a report released yesterday, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 65.0% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, and Voyager Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Allogene Therapeutics with a $49.00 average price target.

Allogene Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $4.6B and has a P/E ratio of -15.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.23.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALLO in relation to earlier this year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells. Its engineered T cells are allogeneic, which are derived from healthy donors for intended use in any patient. The company was founded by Arie S. Belldegrun, David D. Chang, and Joshua A. Kazam in November 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.