Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on WW Grainger (GWW)

In a report released today, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on WW Grainger (GWW). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $433.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 54.7% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Genuine Parts Company, and Wesco International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WW Grainger with a $425.29 average price target, a -3.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $452.00 price target.

WW Grainger’s market cap is currently $22.5B and has a P/E ratio of 33.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.33.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives. The Canada segment provides a combination of product breadth, local availability, speed of delivery, detailed product information and competitively priced products and services. The company was founded by William Wallace Grainger in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.