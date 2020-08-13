Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on Wesco International (WCC)

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Buy rating on Wesco International (WCC) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is ranked #4812 out of 6892 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wesco International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.33.

Based on Wesco International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.97 billion and net profit of $34.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.96 billion and had a net profit of $42.37 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WCC in relation to earlier this year.

WESCO International, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.