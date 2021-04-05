Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on Toll Brothers (TOL)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained a Buy rating on Toll Brothers (TOL) on April 1. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.99, close to its 52-week high of $59.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 66.0% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Mid-America Apartment, Equity Residential, and CatchMark Timber.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Toll Brothers is a Hold with an average price target of $57.00.

Toll Brothers’ market cap is currently $7.26B and has a P/E ratio of 15.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.52.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TOL in relation to earlier this year.

Toll Brothers, Inc. engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers. The City Living segment builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living. The company was founded by Robert I. Toll and Bruce E. Toll in May 1986 and is headquartered in Horsham, PA.

