Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on TCF Financial (TCF)

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Buy rating on TCF Financial (TCF) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Long has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.9% and a 27.0% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TCF Financial with a $31.71 average price target.

Based on TCF Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $491 million and net profit of $23.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $356 million and had a net profit of $90.43 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 107 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TCF in relation to earlier this year.

TCF Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which provides banking services. It offers consumer & commercial banking, trust & wealth management, leasing and lending products & services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.