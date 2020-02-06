Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on Suncor Energy (SU)

In a report released today, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Suncor Energy (SU), with a price target of C$53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 53.3% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Canadian Natural, and Inter Pipeline.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Suncor Energy with a $37.31 average price target, implying a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$58.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.87 and a one-year low of $27.28. Currently, Suncor Energy has an average volume of 2.89M.

Suncor Energy, Inc. is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing.