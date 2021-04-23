Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on Seacoast Banking Of Florida (SBCF) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.9% and a 87.9% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Central Pacific Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Seacoast Banking Of Florida with a $38.00 average price target, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Seacoast Banking Of Florida’s market cap is currently $1.92B and has a P/E ratio of 24.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.19.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SBCF in relation to earlier this year.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.