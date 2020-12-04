Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on Ready Capital (RC)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Buy rating on Ready Capital (RC) on August 18 and set a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 68.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ready Capital with a $13.06 average price target, representing a -1.7% downside. In a report issued on August 7, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ready Capital’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $78.62 million and net profit of $34.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.62 million and had a net profit of $12.1 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, Loan Acquisitions and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Originations segment originate SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using multiple loan origination channels through its wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing segment acquires, originates and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA its wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Lending, LLC. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of its business strategy. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment through its wholly-owned subsidiary, GMFS, LLC originates residential mortgage loans eligible to be purchased, guaranteed or insured by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, USDA and VA through retail, correspondent and broker channels. Ready Capital was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.