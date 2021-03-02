Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on PROG Holdings (PRG)

In a report released today, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on PROG Holdings (PRG). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.5% and a 69.3% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Casey’s General.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PROG Holdings with a $63.00 average price target, representing a 22.5% upside. In a report issued on February 26, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $60.50 and a one-year low of $46.20. Currently, PROG Holdings has an average volume of 751K.

Aaron’s, Inc. retails consumer electronics, computers, residential furniture, household appliances, and accessories. It engages in the lease ownership, lease and retail sale of products such as widescreen and liquid crystal display televisions, computers, living room, dining room and bedroom furniture, washers, dryers, and refrigerators. The company operates through the following business segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron’s Business and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment provides lease-purchase solutions on a variety of products, including furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories. The Aaron’s Business segment offers furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories to consumers with a lease-to-own agreement. The Vive segment offers a variety of second-look financing programs originated through third-party federally insured banks to customers of participating merchants and, together with Progressive Leasing, allows the Company to provide retail partners. The company was founded by R. Charles Loudermilk, Sr. in 1955 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.