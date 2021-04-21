Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on Premier Financial (PFC)

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Buy rating on Premier Financial (PFC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 39.0% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Premier Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.00.

Premier Financial’s market cap is currently $1.18B and has a P/E ratio of 20.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PFC in relation to earlier this year.

