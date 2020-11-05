Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on Pioneer Natural (PXD)

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural (PXD) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $83.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -21.8% and a 20.5% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Stone Minerals, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pioneer Natural is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $123.56, representing a 49.4% upside. In a report issued on October 21, Siebert Williams Shank & Co also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Pioneer Natural’s market cap is currently $13.73B and has a P/E ratio of 32.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The firm also maintains an office in Midland, Texas and field offices in its area of operation. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

