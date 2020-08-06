Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

In a report issued on July 22, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Origin Bancorp (OBNK). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 56.8% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Business First Bancshares, and Univest Of Pennsylvania.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Origin Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.50, implying an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $38.14 and a one-year low of $15.98. Currently, Origin Bancorp has an average volume of 70.85K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients, through its subsidiary Origin Bank. Its services products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.