Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on Origin Bancorp (OBNK) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 66.9% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Origin Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

The company has a one-year high of $36.68 and a one-year low of $15.98. Currently, Origin Bancorp has an average volume of 63.38K.

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients, through its subsidiary Origin Bank. Its services products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.