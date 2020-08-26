Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on Orasure Technologies (OSUR)

Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper maintained a Buy rating on Orasure Technologies (OSUR) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 57.1% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Idexx Laboratories, NeoGenomics, and Progenity.

Orasure Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.40.

Based on Orasure Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $31.6 million and GAAP net loss of $7.33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.83 million and had a net profit of $4.4 million.

OraSure Technologies, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic and collection devices and other technologies designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices. The DNAG segment manufactures and sells specimen collection kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the consumer genetic, clinical genetic, academic research, pharmacogenomics, personalized medicine, microbiome, and animal genetics markets. The company was founded by Michael J. Gausling in May 2000 in and is headquartered in Bethlehem, PA.