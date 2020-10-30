Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on Oceanfirst Financial (OCFC)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on Oceanfirst Financial (OCFC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 54.6% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Dime Community Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Oceanfirst Financial with a $17.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.61 and a one-year low of $11.60. Currently, Oceanfirst Financial has an average volume of 195.2K.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. The company is headquartered in Toms River, NJ.