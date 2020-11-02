Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on Oceanfirst Financial (OCFC)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on Oceanfirst Financial (OCFC) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 56.9% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Dime Community Bancshares.

Oceanfirst Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Oceanfirst Financial’s market cap is currently $903.6M and has a P/E ratio of 9.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.95.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. The company is headquartered in Toms River, NJ.