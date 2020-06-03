Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT), with a price target of $16.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 57.4% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, OneWater Marine, and Callaway Golf.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MasterCraft Boat Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.63.

Based on MasterCraft Boat Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $103 million and GAAP net loss of $36.71 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $128 million and had a net profit of $12.76 million.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest segment. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities. The NauticStar segment includes recreational boats primarily used for salt water fishing, and general recreational boating. The Crest segment produces pontoon boats and are primarily used for general recreational boating. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vonore, TN.