Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on Mastercard (MA)

In a report released today, John Davis from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard (MA), with a price target of $351.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $309.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 72.7% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

Mastercard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $336.82, an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

Mastercard’s market cap is currently $310.2B and has a P/E ratio of 39.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2608.88.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 80 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MA in relation to earlier this year.

Mastercard, Inc. operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

