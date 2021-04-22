Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

Raymond James analyst Ammar Samma maintained a Buy rating on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $65.95, close to its 52-week high of $72.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Samma is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 47.7% and a 93.8% success rate. Samma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj], Capstar Financial Holdings, and The First Of Long Island.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Live Oak Bancshares is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.25.

Based on Live Oak Bancshares’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $81.84 million and net profit of $29.59 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $59.91 million and had a net profit of $6.83 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates an established national online platform for small business lending. It is focused on lending to small businesses and professionals in the veterinary practices, healthcare services, independent pharmacies, death care management, investment advisors, family entertainment centers and poultry agriculture regions. The company was founded by James S. Mahan III in December 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, NC.