Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on Kelt Exploration (KELTF)

Raymond James analyst Jeremy Mccrea maintained a Buy rating on Kelt Exploration (KELTF) on August 6 and set a price target of C$3.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -18.2% and a 29.0% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

Kelt Exploration has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.18, which is a 65.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Canaccord Genuity also upgraded the stock to Buy with a price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.75 and a one-year low of $0.54. Currently, Kelt Exploration has an average volume of 12.63K.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.