Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Kadmon Holdings (KDMN). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 44.4% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kadmon Holdings with a $16.50 average price target.

Based on Kadmon Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $448K and GAAP net loss of $27.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $226K and had a net profit of $9.16 million.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics. It focuses on the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include Ribasphere, RibaPak, Tetrabenazine, Valganciclovir, Abacavir, Entecavir, Lamivudine, and Zidovudine. The company was founded by Steven N. Gordon in September 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.