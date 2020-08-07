Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

In a report released today, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $82.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 61.8% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Summit Hotel Properties, and First Industrial Realty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hilton Worldwide Holdings with a $82.36 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $115.48 and a one-year low of $44.30. Currently, Hilton Worldwide Holdings has an average volume of 3.55M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees. The company was founded by Conrad Hilton on March 18, 2010 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.