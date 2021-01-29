Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on Hilltop Holdings (HTH)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Hilltop Holdings (HTH). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.08, close to its 52-week high of $33.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 54.0% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hilltop Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Hilltop Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $605 million and net profit of $153 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $419 million and had a net profit of $79.42 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending. The Mortgage Origination segment, through the Bank’s subsidiary, PrimeLending, handles loan processing, underwriting and closings in-house. The Insurance segment operates through NLC, which provides fire and limited homeowners insurance for low value dwellings and manufactured homes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.