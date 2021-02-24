Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on Heska (HSKA)

Raymond James analyst Andrew Cooper maintained a Buy rating on Heska (HSKA) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $196.53, close to its 52-week high of $206.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 75.9% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and Progenity.

Heska has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $207.50, implying an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $206.85 and a one-year low of $50.00. Currently, Heska has an average volume of 69.55K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in December 2020, Nancy Wisnewski, the COO of HSKA bought 6,000 shares for a total of $29,760.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through two segments: Core Companion Animal Health and Other Vaccines & Pharmaceuticals. The Core Companion Animal Health segment includes point of care diagnostic laboratory instruments and supplies, imaging instruments, software, and services as well as single use diagnostic and other tests, pharmaceuticals, and vaccines. The Other Vaccines & Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production, primarily for cattle, but also for equine, porcine, avian, feline, and canine. Heska was founded by Robert B. Grieve and Lynnor B. Stevenson in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, CO.

