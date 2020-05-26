Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on FirstService (FSV)

Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien maintained a Buy rating on FirstService (FSV) today and set a price target of C$100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $94.14.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for FirstService with a $89.96 average price target, a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, TD Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$139.80 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $114.87 and a one-year low of $57.38. Currently, FirstService has an average volume of 97.91K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FSV in relation to earlier this year.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations. The company was founded by Jay S. Hennick in 1989 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.