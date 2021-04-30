Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on Corporate Office Properties (OFC)

In a report released yesterday, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Corporate Office Properties (OFC). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.14, close to its 52-week high of $28.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 69.2% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Armada Hoffler Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Corporate Office Properties with a $32.00 average price target.

Corporate Office Properties’ market cap is currently $3.16B and has a P/E ratio of 32.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OFC in relation to earlier this year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.