Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on Continental Resources (CLR)

In a report released yesterday, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Continental Resources (CLR). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 43.8% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Black Stone Minerals, and Occidental Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Continental Resources with a $27.11 average price target, which is a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.39 and a one-year low of $11.09. Currently, Continental Resources has an average volume of 2.37M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CLR in relation to earlier this year.

Continental Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its operations are focuses on the MT Bakken; Red River Unites; STACK; Arkoma Woodford; SCOOP; and Other. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.