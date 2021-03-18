Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on CareDx (CDNA)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Cooper from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on CareDx (CDNA). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Cooper is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 60.0% success rate. Cooper covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Orasure Technologies, Idexx Laboratories, and NeoGenomics.

CareDx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.50.

Based on CareDx’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $58.64 million and GAAP net loss of $3.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.82 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.78 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in January 2021, Fred E. Cohen, a Director at CDNA bought 15,000 shares for a total of $221,100.

CareDx, Inc. operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.