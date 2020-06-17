Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on BRP Group (BRP)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on BRP Group (BRP), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 69.3% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallmark Financial Services, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Old Republic International.

BRP Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00, a -7.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Wells Fargo also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on BRP Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $54.16 million and net profit of $1.47 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.84 million and had a net profit of $0.

BRP Group, Inc. provides insurance services. It operates through the following four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, Mainstreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment is a wholesale co-brokerage platform, which delivers specialty insurers, professionals, individuals and niche industry businesses expanded access to exclusive specialty markets, capabilities and programs requiring complex underwriting and placement. The Mainstreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment offers consultation for government assistance programs and solutions, including traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage. The company was founded by Elizabeth H. Krystyn, Laura R. Sherman and Lowry L. Baldwin in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.