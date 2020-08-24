Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Buy rating on Benefitfocus (BNFT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.9% and a 76.7% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, Upland Software, and MiX Telematics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Benefitfocus with a $21.00 average price target.

Based on Benefitfocus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $66.15 million and GAAP net loss of $11.14 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $68.58 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.94 million.

Benefitfocus, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. It operates through the Employer and Carrier business segments. The Employer segment offers products and services for employers including HR InTouch, HR InTouch Marketplace, Benefit Informatics, HR Support Center, implementation services, media and animation services, app development platform, and software-enabled services. The Carrier segment provides eEnrollment, eBilling, eExchange, eSales, eDirect, benefit informatics, implementation services, media and animation services, app development platform, and software-enabled services. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.