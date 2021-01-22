Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on Banner (BANR)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on Banner (BANR) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 94.5% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Banner is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.50.

Banner’s market cap is currently $1.77B and has a P/E ratio of 16.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.45.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 114 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BANR in relation to earlier this year.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.