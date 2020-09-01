Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)

Raymond James analyst Rahul Sarugaser maintained a Buy rating on Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF) on August 28 and set a price target of C$0.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.12, close to its 52-week low of $0.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Sarugaser is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 40.4% success rate. Sarugaser covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Village Farms International, OrganiGram Holdings, and Cronos Group.

Auxly Cannabis Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.35.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $0.78 and a one-year low of $0.12. Currently, Auxly Cannabis Group has an average volume of 968.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc. engages in investment, and financial and banking solutions. It focuses on equity and debt investments in private and public companies in various industries, including the cannabis industry. The company was founded on August 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.