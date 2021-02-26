Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

In a report released yesterday, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.36, close to its 52-week high of $55.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 64.1% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oak Street Health, AmerisourceBergen, and Encompass Health.

Acadia Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.50, a -1.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Acadia Healthcare’s market cap is currently $4.57B and has a P/E ratio of 46.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 83.59.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ACHC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, William Grieco, a Director at ACHC bought 5,000 shares for a total of $33,000.

Most recently, in December 2020, William Grieco, a Director at ACHC bought 5,000 shares for a total of $33,000.

Acadia Healthcare Co., Inc. engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services. The U.K. Facilities segment provides inpatient services through facilities, including mental health hospitals, clinics, care homes, schools, colleges, and children’s homes. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.