Raymond James Keeps Their Sell Rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained a Sell rating on Exxon Mobil (XOM) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 60.0% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Maxeon Solar Technologies, and Nextera Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Exxon Mobil with a $40.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $71.37 and a one-year low of $30.11. Currently, Exxon Mobil has an average volume of 30.08M.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products. The Chemical segment offers petrochemicals. The company was founded by John D. Rockefeller in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

