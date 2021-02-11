Raymond James Keeps Their Sell Rating on Equity Residential (EQR)

In a report released today, Buck Horne from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Equity Residential (EQR). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 65.3% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Mid-America Apartment, and Essex Property.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equity Residential is a Hold with an average price target of $65.75.

Equity Residential’s market cap is currently $24.87B and has a P/E ratio of 25.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.34.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H. Lurie and Sam Zell in March 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.