Raymond James Keeps Their Sell Rating on Baytex Energy (BTE)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Baytex Energy (BTE), with a price target of C$0.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.25, close to its 52-week low of $0.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.6% and a 39.7% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Freehold Royalties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baytex Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $1.14.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Baytex Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $446 million and GAAP net loss of $118 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $358 million and had a GAAP net loss of $231 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration & production company, which engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.