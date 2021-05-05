Raymond James Keeps Their Hold Rating on Xilinx (XLNX)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Caso from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Xilinx (XLNX). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $123.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 59.7% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Micro Devices, and NXP Semiconductors.

The the analyst consensus on Xilinx is currently a Hold rating.

Xilinx’s market cap is currently $30.24B and has a P/E ratio of 51.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.51.

Founded in 1984 and based in California, Xilinx, Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturing company, which designs and develops programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools.