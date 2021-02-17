Raymond James Keeps Their Hold Rating on Wingstop (WING)

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Wingstop (WING). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $144.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 53.9% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Wingstop with a $162.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $172.87 and a one-year low of $44.27. Currently, Wingstop has an average volume of 392.9K.

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.