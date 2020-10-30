Raymond James Keeps Their Hold Rating on WEX (WEX)

Raymond James analyst John Davis maintained a Hold rating on WEX (WEX) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $126.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 64.0% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

WEX has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $182.13, implying a 46.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

WEX’s market cap is currently $6.46B and has a P/E ratio of 48.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.14.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in August 2020, Kenneth Janosick, the Chief Portfolio Risk Officer of WEX bought 4,782 shares for a total of $369,170.

WEX, Inc. engages in the provision of payment processing and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Solutions; Travel and Corporate Solutions; and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Flight Solutions segment provides payment and transaction processing services for the needs of commercial and government fleets. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment focuses on the payment environment of business-to-business payments, providing customers with payment processing solutions for their corporate payment, and transaction monitoring needs. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment involves healthcare payment products and SaaS consumer directed platforms, as well as payroll related benefits to customers. The company was founded by Parker Poole III and William Richardson in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.