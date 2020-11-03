Raymond James Keeps Their Hold Rating on Wayfair (W)

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained a Hold rating on Wayfair (W) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $274.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 72.3% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class C, and GoodRx Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wayfair with a $310.40 average price target, a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Wayfair’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.3 billion and net profit of $274 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.34 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $182 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 109 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of W in relation to earlier this year.

Wayfair, Inc. engages in an online home furnishing store. It offers a selection of home furnishings and decor across all styles and price points. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites. The company was founded by Steven K. Conine and Niraj S. Shah in May 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.