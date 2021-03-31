Raymond James Keeps Their Hold Rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Hold rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.90, close to its 52-week high of $56.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 64.5% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as AmerisourceBergen, Oak Street Health, and Acadia Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Walgreens Boots Alliance is a Hold with an average price target of $50.09, implying a -7.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Walgreens Boots Alliance’s market cap is currently $45.78B and has a P/E ratio of -65.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.68.

