Raymond James Keeps Their Hold Rating on Visteon (VC)

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale maintained a Hold rating on Visteon (VC) on February 19. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $121.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.1% and a 74.8% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Caci International, and Roper Technologies.

Visteon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.83.

Visteon’s market cap is currently $3.39B and has a P/E ratio of -86.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.23.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays, Audio and Infotainment Systems, Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, SmartCore Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous Driving Controller. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.