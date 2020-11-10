Raymond James Keeps Their Hold Rating on VF (VFC)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew McClintock from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on VF (VFC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.81.

According to TipRanks.com, McClintock is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 58.7% success rate. McClintock covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VF is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $78.93, implying a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $100.25 and a one-year low of $45.07. Currently, VF has an average volume of 2.2M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VFC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in September 2020, Alan Mccollough, a Director at VFC sold 9,501 shares for a total of $637,232.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work and Jeans. The Outdoor segment refers to outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories. The Active segment is a group of activity-based lifestyle brands which offers active apparel, footwear and accessories. The Work segment consists of work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear and occupational apparel sold through direct-to-consumer, wholesale and business-to-business channels. The Jeans segment markets denim and related casual apparel products globally. The company was founded by John Barbey in October 1899 and headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

