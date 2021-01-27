Raymond James Keeps Their Hold Rating on Trustmark (TRMK)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Hold rating on Trustmark (TRMK) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 55.6% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trustmark is a Hold with an average price target of $26.00.

Based on Trustmark’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $155 million and net profit of $54.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $135 million and had a net profit of $41.04 million.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities. The Wealth Management segment provides integrating financial services and traditional banking products & services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal & institutional trust and retirement services. The Insurance segment supplies retail insurance products, including commercial risk management products, bonding, group benefits and personal lines coverage services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jackson, MS.