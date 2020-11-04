Raymond James Keeps Their Hold Rating on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

In a report released today, John Freeman from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Southwestern Energy (SWN). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -21.8% and a 19.5% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Stone Minerals, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Southwestern Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $3.14, which is a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.40 price target.

Based on Southwestern Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $410 million and GAAP net loss of $880 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $636 million and had a net profit of $49 million.

Southwestern Energy Co. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P); and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P. The company was founded on July 2, 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.