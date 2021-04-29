Raymond James Keeps Their Hold Rating on South State (SSB)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Hold rating on South State (SSB) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $84.59, close to its 52-week high of $93.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 55.9% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for South State with a $97.00 average price target.

South State’s market cap is currently $6.01B and has a P/E ratio of 52.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.06.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SSB in relation to earlier this year.

South State Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. The company was founded on February 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Columbia, SC.