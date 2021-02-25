Raymond James Keeps Their Hold Rating on PC Connection (CNXN)

In a report released today, Adam Tindle from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on PC Connection (CNXN). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.89, equals to its 52-week high of $54.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 53.0% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Insight Enterprises, and Motorola Solutions.

The the analyst consensus on PC Connection is currently a Hold rating.

PC Connection’s market cap is currently $1.44B and has a P/E ratio of 22.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.54.

PC Connection, Inc. engages in the development and provision of information technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Public Sector Solutions. The Business Solutions segment includes outbound telemarketing, on-site sales solicitation and Internet sales. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers method of sourcing, evaluating, purchasing and tracking of IT products and services. The Public Sector segment offers outbound telemarketing, including some on-site sales solicitation by business development managers, and Internet sales through Internet Business Accounts. The company was founded by Patricia J. Gallup and David Hall in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, NH.