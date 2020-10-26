Raymond James Keeps Their Hold Rating on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI)

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo maintained a Hold rating on Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 75.0% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and First Business Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Northwest Bancshares with a $11.75 average price target, which is an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Boenning & Scattergood also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Northwest Bancshares’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $134 million and GAAP net loss of $6.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $116 million and had a net profit of $26.38 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NWBI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets. The company was founded on June 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Warren, PA.