Raymond James Keeps Their Hold Rating on Intelsat (INTEQ)

In a report released yesterday, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Intelsat (INTEQ). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.44, close to its 52-week low of $0.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 65.7% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

Intelsat has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Intelsat’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $489 million and GAAP net loss of $15.93 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $507 million and had a GAAP net loss of $148 million.

Intelsat SA provides satellite services business, which provides a layer in the global communications infrastructure. It offers communication services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations and ISPs. The company also provides commercial satellite capacity to the U.S. government and other select military organizations and their contractors. Intelsat was founded on July 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.