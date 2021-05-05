Raymond James Keeps Their Hold Rating on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

In a report released yesterday, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.57, close to its 52-week high of $18.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 70.3% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Host Hotels & Resorts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.31, implying a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Host Hotels & Resorts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $267 million and GAAP net loss of $64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.33 billion and had a net profit of $80 million.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

